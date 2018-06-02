BOSTON (WHDH) - A firearm investigation in Roxbury Friday led to the arrest of a 17-year-old.

Members of the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force recovered a .22 caliber High Standard Double Nine firearm with an obliterated serial number on Dimock Street around 2:05 p.m., police said.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old juvenile from Boston in connection with the investigation.

The juvenile is charged with delinquency to wit: unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated firearm.

The teen will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

