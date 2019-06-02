Boston teen arrested on weapons charges after report of shots fired

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a teenager early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots fired in Boston’s South End.

Officers on patrol in the area of Al Street around 12:38 a.m. say they received reports of shots fired on West Newton Street and shortly after saw two men running away from the area in question, according to a release issued by Boston police.

The officers pursued the men on foot losing sight of one but finding a 17-year-old Boston teen crouching between two cars near 111 West Concord St.

Police were able to recover a Custom Trace firearm loaded with two rounds of live ammunition, from inside of the suspect’s sweatshirt pocket.

The teenager was taken into custody and is set to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on several weapons charges

Police were not able to locate the second suspect involved.

An investigation is underway.

