BOSTON (WHDH) - A freezing Friday one week ago has given way to record-tying warmth to end the work week. In Boston, many have welcomed the recent spring-like swing in temperatures even as the weather snarls some common winter activities.

With temperatures soaring toward 60 degrees on Friday, many were out enjoying the surprise February weather.

“This is incredible,” Jen Whitmore of Boston told 7NEWS. “We’re so lucky.”

The Frog Pond at the Boston Common was not quite frozen on Friday. But that didn’t stop skaters from hitting what’s left of the ice.

“[It’s] not the best for ice skating,” Kevin Bolduc, a Boston University student, said.

Bolduc said he hadn’t been out to the rink yet, though, so he wanted to try it out.

Zamboni driver Robert Rose said although the mild conditions aren’t ideal for keeping a smooth surface, the show must go on.

“It’s not the easiest day to make ice,” he said.

Instead of making ice, Rose said crews are taking water off existing ice. The work, Rose said, results in more Zamboni driving.

An unusual day on the ice, the sunny afternoon Friday quickly turned into a dog walker’s delight.

“Everyone out here has a dog,” Whitmore said. “It’s just that type of day.”

The not-so-winter feel in New England has surprised some visitors.

“We thought the weather was going to be cold and we were waiting for it to snow,” said Melissa Escalante, who was visiting from Delaware.

A 60 degree high temperature in Boston tied the city’s previous daily record set back in 1990. A 56 degree high in Worcester beat a more than 100 year old record dating back to 1909.

Temperatures had fallen slightly as of 4 p.m.

Wind seen throughout the day is expected to linger to some extent initially before slowing throughout the evening. Temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees overnight.

