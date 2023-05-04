BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants with outdoor dining spaces or beer gardens will soon have the option to create “dog-friendly spaces” under new city variances, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday.

Rolled out as a policy from the city Inspectional Services Department’s Health Division, this move will let restaurants apply for a variance to welcome dogs and their owners together in certain areas.

In a statement, officials said the change comes “in response to feedback from Boston residents who have expressed interest in having their pets join them at outdoor businesses.”

The new policy will require dog-friendly spaces to be entirely outdoors. Restaurants will also have to ensure that no food preparation is done in established dog-friendly spaces.

Dog owners will be responsible for the behavior of their dog, which must remain on a leash, officials said.

“We’re committed to making Boston a vibrant, family-friendly City, and that means rethinking our outdoor spaces to better build community,” Wu said this week. “Residents and small business owners have been eager for four-legged family members to be able to enjoy our outdoor spaces too, so we’re happy to make this regulatory change allowing dogs on outdoor patios and beer gardens.”

Establishments interested in opening a dog-friendly space will have to fill out an application and receive their variance before allowing dogs on site.

If approved in time, establishments could begin welcoming dogs on June 1.

