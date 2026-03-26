BOSTON (WHDH) - A new partnership will position Boston to be the first major city in the United States to ensure all Boston Public School high school students graduate with artificial intelligence (AI) proficiency, Mayor Michelle Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper, and tech entrepreneur Paul English announced Thursday.

In a joint statement, the group wrote, “This new initiative will help equip students with the skills, curriculum, and real-world opportunities needed to build proficiency with AI and prepare for college, career pathways, and the future workforce. As Boston continues to grow as a hub for innovation and technology, this effort connects more of the city’s resources to student success and future opportunity. This new partnership builds on Mayor Wu’s State of the Schools call to action for every sector of the city to invest in Boston’s success.”

“This is about empowering our young people to have every bit of knowledge and understanding and fluency to make the most of the choices in front of them, and the opportunities in front of them,” Wu said Thursday.

English, co-founder of Kayak, is investing $1 million in AI education. He said AI courses will be developed in collaboration with UMass Boston before being implemented in participating Boston Public Schools this September.

English said teaching students about the technology will be an investment in their future, and the city’s economy.

“Boston is known as a city of innovation, many things in this country and in the world were invented here in Boston, pioneered in Boston,” English said. “Their training at Boston Public Schools will advance their companies in AI in Boston.”

One student at Eliot Innovation School in the North End said they use AI every Thursday, and are starting to see improvements with their work.

“It helped me think more deeply about my answers,” the student said. “I still had to do the hard part, the brain work. I can see my writing improve every time I get new feedback.”

The new program is set to begin this summer ahead of the 2027 school year.

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