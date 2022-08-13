BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s shopping and dining hotspot will be open to pedestrians six Sundays in a row between August 21 and September 25.

“Open Newbury Street has become a treasured tradition for Boston residents, showing how we can celebrate community in public spaces,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

The tradition that started in 2016 is being extended into the fall this year to allow returning college students to take part in the event, according to Mayor Wu.

Last month, the city had an Open Streets event in Jamaica Plain and followed up with a second Open Streets event in Roxbury last weekend.

Another Open Streets event is scheduled for Dorchester in late September.

