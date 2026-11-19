BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is gearing up to celebrate the historic relighting of the iconic CITGO Sign and the completion of the Kenmore Square redevelopment at 660 Beacon Street Thursday night.

The CITGO Sign was dismantled and moved in May 2026 before it was methodically rebuilt 30 feet higher and 120 feet to the east of its original position, dating back to 1965. The team from CITGO and Suffolk Construction said the move allows a better view of the sign from Kenmore Square, letting everyone get a clear look at the the Commonwealth’s only federally landmarked sign.

“It’s always been there. It’s the one constancy that you see no matter where you are. That’s how you orient yourself, too,” said Missy Green, a fan of the sign.

Shaydon Smith, the construction Superintendent for Suffolk Construction, took 7NEWS 131 feet above Beacon Street Thursday morning for a preview of the $8 million restoration project. He said he has been excitedly awaiting the moment they could bring the sign back to life in the Boston skyline.

“I know that I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. Our whole team will,” Smith said.

The public is invited to join elected officials, community partners, and CITGO leaders in the free event featuring musical performances by the Boston University Pep Band and the Berklee College of Music House Band, as well as a short speaking program.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m.

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