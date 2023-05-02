BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s open streets series will return and expand in 2023, with new events planned in the Allston-Brighton area and East Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday.

Events will also return in Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and on Newbury Street in the form of the city’s Open Newbury events.

Wu announced Boston’s first Open Streets series last year. The city previously began Open Newbury programming in 2016. In both programs, events aim to create “family-friendly, free pedestrian spaces” with streets temporarily closed to vehicle traffic to make way for performances, food trucks and games, among other attractions.

Back this year, planned Open Streets events will run on the following dates:

Sunday, June 25: Centre Street (Jamaica Plain)

Saturday, July 15: Blue Hill Ave. (Roxbury)

Saturday, August 19: Harvard Ave. & Brighton Ave. (Allston-Brighton)

Sunday, September 17: Dorchester Ave. (Dorchester)

Sunday, October 15: Meridian Street & Bennington Street (East Boston)

Streets will close for Open Streets events at 9 a.m. and programming will begin at 10 a.m. Programming will wrap up at 3:30 p.m.

Open Newbury events will run every Sunday from July 2 through Oct. 15, marking ten additional days of events compared to last year.

Street closures will impact areas along Newbury Street between Berkley Street and Massachusetts Avenue between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Open Newbury Sundays.See more information here.

