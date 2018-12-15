Boston to hand out gift cards in exchange for guns

BOSTON (AP) — People can get a $100 gift card by turning in a firearm this weekend through Boston’s gun buyback program.

Guns will be collected at six locations across the city Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The “Piece for Peace” program that allows people to anonymously dispose of guns is designed to get more weapons off the street.

Residents who turn in a gun will get a $100 Target gift card.

The guns must be delivered unloaded and be in a clear plastic bag that’s then put into another container, like a gym bag or backpack. Officers will screen the gun to determine whether it’s a working firearm.

More than 600 guns have been turned in through the buyback program since 2014.

