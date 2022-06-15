BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics fans will be able to watch Thursday’s NBA Finals game in a location home to another iconic Boston sport: Fenway Park.

“We’re so excited to partner with the Boston Red Sox to bring a free watch party to Fenway Park for our residents to cheer on the Celtics together,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “While we celebrate our team and our city, please be respectful of others so we can all safely enjoy the game.”

Free tickets for the event are general admission in the lower seating bowl. Advance registration is required by visiting http://redsox.com/viewingparty. Once claimed, tickets can be accessed via the MLB Ballpark app to scan from a mobile device at the gate. For information on using the app, visit here.

Limited concessions will also be available for the party.

Fenway Park Gates A and D on Jersey Street will open for fans to enter at 8 p.m. for the 9 p.m. tip-off. Fenway Park security protocols will be in place for Thursday’s event, including metal detectors and bag screenings.

Wu reminded fans that the games with their late start times require large efforts on the city’s part “to balance neighborhood quality of life late into the night,” she said. “Despite our storied championship sports teams, Boston doesn’t have a history of hosting many of these free watch parties, so we have worked to test out different locations and learn from each event as we go. I’m grateful to the Red Sox for joining alongside us to cheer on our beloved team in a welcoming, exciting venue.”

