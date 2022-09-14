BOSTON (WHDH) - Dust off your roller blades, Boston!

The City of Boston’s Boston Together Again Initiative is inviting the public to a free two-day roller skating party on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, at the corner of Atlantic Ave. and High Street. The party, featuring a local DJ, will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Skaters are welcome to bring their own skates, but free rentals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

