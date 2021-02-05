Boston to increase capacity limit on businesses beginning Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced that businesses in the city will be able to increase their capacity beginning Monday due to improving coronavirus statistics.

In a statement, the mayor said effective 5 a.m. Monday, the city will by raising the 25 percent capacity limit on local businesses to 40 percent in alignment with the state’s reopening guidelines.

The increase in capacity applies to arcades and recreational businesses, gyms and health clubs, movie theaters, museums, offices, places of worship, restaurants, retail, and some close contact personal services.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve made decisions based on science and data. The data right now tells us things are moving in the right direction,” Walsh said in a statement. “While Massachusetts continues to expand access to vaccines and our numbers trend modestly downward, we need to stay vigilant. Please keep wearing face coverings, washing your hands, staying 6 feet apart, and please do not gather with people you don’t live with.”

The city remains in Step One of Phase Three of the Reopening Massachusetts Plan with these changes.

