Boston-to-LA flight makes emergency landing in central NY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a plane bound from Boston to Los Angeles has made an emergency landing in Syracuse, New York, after reporting an engine problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Flight 2531 landed safely around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport and taxied to a gate.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

There’s no immediate information on how many people were aboard the Boeing B757.

A message has been left with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The Syracuse airport’s website shows Flight 2531 is now scheduled to leave for Los Angeles late Friday night.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)