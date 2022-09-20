BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is keeping some street and transit modifications it made during the Orange Line shutdown. City officials announced the changes just a day after the line reopened.

Here are the list of changes made permanent:

Silver Line stop in Chinatown

Copley Square bus lanes

Boylston Street between Amory and LaMartine will become a one-way (closed during shutdown)

South End loading and drop-off zones

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said making these changes permanent will both help with traffic in the city and keep people safe.

As the Orange Line gets back on track this week, more MBTA riders are preparing for another closure on the Green Line’s D branch.

The Green Line’s D branch will close Saturday on and off through Oct. 30. Prep work for the closure started this week, but that work won’t interfere with scheduled service, according to the MBTA. They added that, like the Orange Line shutdown, the D branch shutdown will allow for improvements to the aging infrastructure.

On the first day of the Orange Line opening, riders gave the service mixed reviews.

“It’s really slow,” said T rider Tumi Akin, citing the temporary speed restrictions in place.

Another rider clocked her commute at 52 minutes, though that distance usually takes her about 25 minutes.

The MBTA said that ride times should improve as they complete inspections and remove slow zones.

During the shutdown, crews replaced 14,000 feet of rail, cleaned stations and rolled out a new fleet of train cars.

Despite the temporary bumps in the road, riders said they’re happy to be back on the T.

“It’s really cool because I’m not gonna wait a lot to get to the bus,” said Nelson Aguilar-Santos.

