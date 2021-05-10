BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is looking for artists to paint utility boxes with original designs.

The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture’s PaintBox program will pay artists a $500 stipend to paint the boxes.

The deadline to submit a design is May 31 and applicants will be notified in June if they were selected.

Boxes must be completed by Oct. 31.

Artists can apply here.

We're looking for artists to paint City of Boston utility boxes with original designs through the @ArtsinBoston PaintBox program! Artists will receive a $500 stipend for their project. The deadline to submit a design is May 31. ➡️ Apply online: https://t.co/hnqll4foA6 pic.twitter.com/NQVWLHjT2g — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) May 9, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)