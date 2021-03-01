Boston to publish vaccine data online

Boston officials plan to begin publishing city-specific COVID-19 vaccination data online starting Monday, city health and human services chief Marty Martinez said.

As of Feb. 23, Martinez said, more than 96,000 Bostonians had received a first dose, representing about 16.5 percent of the city’s population over age 16.

“That’s over a week ago, so likely many more are included in there, and of those folks, about 42 percent have gone into the arms of people of color here in the city of Boston, which continues to be an important piece of our work to make sure that we create equitable access to the vaccine in communities of color,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the city aims to release neighborhood-based and age-based vaccine data weekly.

