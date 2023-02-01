BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will recognize Black History Month this February with a variety of local events that celebrate the contributions of African Americans throughout history.

The city is holding several seminars in person and virtually over the next four weeks. Book clubs and art installations will also be held in many different locations, including at Boston Public Library.

Throughout the month, there will be spotlights on Black-led cultural and performing arts and many ways to support Black-owned businesses.

Boston Public Library branches are also hosting a series of events, ranging from art classes for children, trivia, and movie nights to workshops and community discussions.

City officials are also encouraging people to visit public parks and spaces to honor the legacy of Black history in some of Boston neighborhoods, including the new Embrace statue on Boston Common, Dixon Court in Mattapan, Wilson Field at Harambee Park, Gourdin Park in Roxbury, and the Susie King Taylor memorial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

