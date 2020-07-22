Boston to resume ticketing drivers for violating street cleaning restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston announced Wednesday that the Public Works Department will resume ticketing drivers who do not abide by street cleaning restrictions starting August 10.

The Boston Transportation Department will not tow any offending vehicles until further notice.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made back in March to stop towing and ticketing during street sweeping operations in an attempt to keep residents from traveling.

Failure to move a vehicle during posted street sweeping hours results in a $40 fine, $90 in Charlestown, and $90 for overnight street sweeping.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)