Boston to resume ticketing for street sweeping violations Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Monday, Boston residents will once again have to move their cars to make way for street sweepers — or face a parking ticket.

The city’s transportation department said it will resume ticketing cars during street sweeping. Enforcement had been paused during the coronavirus pandemic.

While ticketing will resume, officials said they will not tow cars for street sweeping violations until further notice.

