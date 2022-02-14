BOSTON (WHDH) - Everyone over the age of 12 will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to get into many indoor spaces in Boston starting on Tuesday.

The requirement is the second phase of Boston’s “B Together” plan, which calls for proof of full vaccination to enter certain indoor spaces including dining establishments, bars and nightclubs, fitness centers, and other entertainment venues.

Employees working in those spaces will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

Vaccination verification can be done with a CDC vaccination card, a digital image of a CDC card, an image of any official immunization record, or with the City of Boston B Together app.

Come March 11, children ages 5-11 will be required to show proof of one dose of the vaccine. Children over the age of 5 will later be asked to show proof of full vaccination on May 1.

