BOSTON (WHDH) - With the City of Boston in a heat emergency, city leaders on Wednesday were trying out some new ways to keep people cool.

City splash pads and pools were open for those looking to beat the heat, as were many area beaches. Misting tents were also set up at various locations throughout the city, including at City Hall Plaza.

The city opened several cooling centers due to the heat emergency, and kept them open Wednesday despite the holiday. The centers will be open again Thursday, according to the City of Boston.

“Given the heat wave, the city really wanted to make sure we could take extraordinary measures to keep all the cooling centers open, so I’m so grateful to all of our staff,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Some families spent the Juneteenth holiday together running through the fountain by the Christian Science Center.

“We’re all trying to find a way to cool off in this awful heat,” said Soleil Desai.

“It was unbearable and we were just worried getting the kids in the shade constantly,” said Deepa Soni.

One mother brought her 8-year-old son Anthony to play in the sprinklers at the Greenway.

“He’s loving it. We come here every summer to the sprinklers to cool off. He’s out there with all the other kid running around,” said Makayla Alioto. “I found the shade today, so I’m loving it.”

At a Juneteenth celebration and parade in Roxbury, volunteer Edee Alexander gave out cold water to those in attendance.

“I am providing the water because it is a very hot day for us today and we want to make sure everybody’s hydrated,” Alexander said. “Everyone is taking them and that’s a good thing.”

Attorney General Andrea Campbell spoke at the celebration and reminded everyone to stay hydrated.

“Happy Juneteenth, celebrate, stay hydrated, put some electrolytes in your water,” Campbell said.

George Brown, 80, wore a wool uniform in the blazing sunshine as he paid tribute to the 54th Massachusetts — an all-Black Civil War regiment honored for its bravery. He decided not to march in the parade due to the heat.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’m going to march. I’ll leave it to the younger men,” Brown said.

School was not in session Wednesday due to the holiday, which was a relief for some families whose students attend schools without air conditioning.

In Dorchester, students and staff at the non-air conditioned Lee Academy Pilot School dealt with hot weather woes Tuesday, saying there weren’t any fans in the building for hours on Tuesday.

“Some of these teachers brought in their own fans, we had parents that were bringing in fans, and you could barely feel the breeze in these classrooms,” said parent Kat Martinez.

Parents said 10 fans were brought in later in the day. One staff member told 7NEWS there weren’t enough to go around.

“There’s no AC, so they promised they were going to bring fans and water and cool treats, but they didn’t bring enough fans for everyone,” the staff member said.

“It’s just going to get worse and worse with the heat. The kids can’t stand still, so there’s no learning happening right now,” Martinez said.

An electrical fire in a Cambridge neighborhood knocked out power during high heat on Tuesday — one of many communities across Massachusetts dealing with heat-related issues.

Cell phone video showed the moments a utility pole burst into flames, cutting off power and cool air for those on the street. With temperatures predicted in the 90s for the next few days, cities and towns in Massachusetts warned residents about the rising heat.

Indoors and outdoors, people across the state are sweating it out.

“I don’t know how we’re going to get through the next three or four days,” said Austin Harvey. “These little window units aren’t cutting it anymore, seemingly. I think we’ll look for a place with central AC next time.”

Boston Public Schools had not returned a request for comment as of Wednesday morning.

