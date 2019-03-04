Boston turns into winter wonderland overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Copley Square in Boston has turned into a winter wonderland as an overnight storm dumped several inches of snow in the city.

As of 6 a.m., about 8.5 inches of heavy snow had fallen in Copley Square.

The flakes created poor visibility, causing hazardous driving conditions in Boston.

Crews are also busy clearing the roads and sidewalks.

Many commuters could be seen taking public transportation into the city.

