BOSTON (WHDH) - With up to 15 inches of snow expected to accumulate in Boston, the city is under a snow emergency.

“It feels like we haven’t seen this type of storm since 2015,” Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday. “It seems like this one is going to be a big one.”

Snow began early Tuesday morning and is expected to persist through Tuesday evening.

“We won’t see much melting this week, so expect the snow to be on the roads for about a week,” Walsh said.

A parking ban went into effect at 7 p.m. Monday. A 48-hour space saver policy is also in effect. Walsh said there will be an increased police and fire presence in the city.

“We’re asking people to stay off the roads,” Walsh said. “If you have to travel, please take public transportation.”

Walsh said only emergency personnel will report to work in Boston and that 700 pieces of equipment will be out at the height of the storm.

The MBTA is running on a modified schedule during the storm. MBTA officials ran empty trains on the tracks overnight to keep them clear.

Over 800 flights have been canceled in and out of Logan Airport as of Tuesday morning.

