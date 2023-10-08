CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities were diverting traffic at the Boston University Bridge on Sunday after a fire broke out at an encampment under the structure, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police announced the bridge had been closed to all traffic around noontime “due to a fire at a homeless encampment on the Cambridge side.”

The Boston University Bridge is closed to all traffic at this time due to a fire at a homeless encampment on the Cambridge side. MSP Troopers, @CambridgeMAFire @CambridgePolice @bostonpolice & @BUPolice assisting. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 8, 2023

The Cambridge Fire Department said it had been responding to the encampment, where it appeared propane tanks were involved in the blaze.

At 12:45 p.m., the department said the majority of the heavy fire had been knocked down but that firefighters had been evacuated from the fire area as their response continued.

Cambridge FD also noted that a search for residents had come up “negative.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Update on Working Fire Box 45-345, for the encampment under the BU Bridge: 2 ladder pipes & 2 2/12" lines are operating. A 3rd 2 1/2" line is being stretched. The majority of the heavy fire has been knocked down. FFs have been evacuated from the fire area. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) October 8, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)