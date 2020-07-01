BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is considering changing the name of their mascot due to it’s connection with “Gone with the Wind” as the campus reflects on racism in society.

Students voted in 1922 to make the university’s mascot a Boston Terrier; however, President Robert A. Brown wrote in a letter to the community on Wednesday that it unclear when its nickname, Rhett, came into common use.

“What is clear is that ‘Rhett’ is a reference to one of the lead characters in Margaret Mitchell’s novel, ‘Gone with the Wind,’ which was made into the Hollywood film with Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh,” Brown continued.

He added that the school’s color is scarlet, which could be linked to Scarlett O’Hara, the other romantic lead in the book and movie.

“Despite this seemingly cute connection between the movie and our mascot’s name, the fact is that the movie’s portrayal of the American Civil War, postwar reconstruction, and slavery is offensive. And it is reasonable for people to question why, at a university founded by abolitionists, we have a mascot nicknamed for a character in a film whose racist depictions are completely at odds with our own tradition,” Brown wrote. “It is time to address this question.”

Brown has asked Dean of the College of Fine Arts Harvey Young and Vice President for Alumni Relations Steve Hall to co-chair a committee that will look into whether Rhett should be retired as the mascot’s nickname. The committee will include alumni community, undergraduate and graduate students, faculty members, and representatives from the athletics department.

A recommendation for the president’s consideration is projected to be made by mid-October.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)