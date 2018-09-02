Boston University dorm fire displaces dozens days before classes start

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several students have been displaced after a fire tore through a dorm room at Boston University on move-in weekend.

Fire crews responded to the third floor of a dorm located on 722 Commonwealth Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday displacing more than 40 students just days before the start of the new school year, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room. However, there is extensive water damage to the first, second and third floors that is delaying students return to the building.

It is estimated that the fire caused over $200,000 in damages.

The fire caused approx 200,000 in damages. The building suffered water damage and had to be shut down. The @BU_Tweets will provide housing for the approx 40 residents. The FIU is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/PkvnDS2SUC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 2, 2018

Until the structure is deemed safe, Boston University is housing the residents elsewhere.

Neighboring buildings were also evacuated as a result of the blaze. They were allowed to return to their homes that same night.

One student suffered minor injuries to their leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Boston fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

It is move-in weekend for Boston University and classes are set to start on Tuesday.

At approx 10 pm there was a fire at 722 Commonwealth Ave a five story building. The fire was on the 3rd floor. The building houses @BU_Tweets students .The Fire was contained to one room. One resident was taken to the hospital by @BOSTON_EMS with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/HqUwjwxGEs — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 2, 2018

