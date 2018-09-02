Boston University dorm fire displaces dozens days before classes start

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several students have been displaced after a fire tore through a dorm room at Boston University on move-in weekend.
Fire crews responded to the third floor of a dorm located on 722 Commonwealth Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday displacing more than 40 students just days before the start of the new school year, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room. However, there is extensive water damage to the first, second and third floors that is delaying students return to the building.
It is estimated that the fire caused over $200,000 in damages.
Until the structure is deemed safe, Boston University is housing the residents elsewhere.
Neighboring buildings were also evacuated as a result of the blaze. They were allowed to return to their homes that same night.
One student suffered minor injuries to their leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Boston fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
It is move-in weekend for Boston University and classes are set to start on Tuesday.
