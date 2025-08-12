BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is facing a logo lawsuit from another BU.

Private Texas college Baylor University sued the trustees over the use of the interlocking BU logo; according to the lawsuit, the logo is being used by Boston University for its sports clubs like volleyball and sailing.

The interlocking letter logos are very similar; Baylor has used to the logo since 1912 and has a federally registered trademark for it.

An official for the athletics department at Boston University said the department does not use the BU logo.

Many of the athletic logos have the Boston terrier mascot the BU letters.

