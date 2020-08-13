BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University faculty and students are planning to drive through campus Thursday in protest of the school’s fall reopening plan.

Participants are calling for the university to allow any employee who can work from home to do so, to provide all members of the school community with free personal protective equipment, and to make free testing available for nearby neighborhoods.

The university has opted for a hybrid model for the fall semester, which allows for both remote and in-person learning.

The car rally is slated to start at the Christian A. Herter Park on Soldiers Field Road at 2 p.m.

