BOSTON (WHDH) - The union representing Boston University graduate workers are starting the semester on strike.

The union will host a walkout and rally on Marsh Plaza Tuesday.

One key issue prompting the strike is health insurance, which the union says lapsed for thousands of students and workers last month.

The union said they are prepared to continue the strike into the Fall semester until they secure an acceptable deal.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)