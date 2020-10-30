Hockey and basketball games might be on the horizon for the Terriers, but if and when competition starts, fans will not be in attendance at Boston University.

BU Director of Athletics Drew Marrochello alerted the campus Thursday that the school will not be allowed to host spectators at basketball and ice hockey games this season due to state guidelines on large venues and gathering sizes.

“While we are disappointed to share this news with our loyal and supportive fans, this decision is an important step in continuing to provide a healthy environment for our student-athletes, and our entire BU community,” Marrochello wrote.

Hockey games will stream on CBS, while basketball will stream on ESPN+ so fans can still follow along, he said.

League organizers have not yet settled on schedules, but BU officials are in talks with the Patriot League and Hockey East about this year’s competitions.

