Boston University launches CTE study related to female soccer players

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is launching a new CTE study related to female soccer players.

The study will look into how repeated blows to the head affect players, particularly examining the effect of headers and collisions on the soccer field.

Ten former players will take part in the study including Brandi Chastain, who won two World Cups and two gold medals as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

CTE is a neurological disease caused by repeated hits to the head. It can lead to several issues including memory loss, personality changes, and depression.

The disease cannot be diagnosed in someone until after they die.

Most CTE studies have focused on football.

The disease has been linked to a number of deaths involving former NFL players, including former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

Hernandez took his own life in prison back in 2017, shortly after he was acquitted of murder.

Researchers say Hernandez suffered from CTE to a degree never before seen in a person his age.

