Boston University looking into possible violations of conduct code related to online quizzes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is looking into possible violations of their Academic Conduct Code in connection with recent online quizzes given to undergraduate students in some courses.

The university did not specify which violations may have been committed; however, a chemistry professor did send out an email Saturday to notify students that he would be investigating allegations that students cheated on exams.

“We have learned that some of you have used various means, including websites such as Chegg, to get help during the quizzes given remotely,” the professor wrote. “Doing so is a clear violation of the Academic Conduct Code.”

Allison Pirog broke the story for the student newspaper, “The Daily Free Press,” and explained to 7NEWS that Chegg “is a service that is supposed to be used for tutoring.”

“They also have online textbooks that students can access, but some students are able to use that to violate our academic misconduct policy by uploading the actual PDF of the exam and getting responses from the tutor,” she added.

The alleged violations show a complication for all schools that have turned to virtual learning during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Obviously, this is a circumstance where it’s a challenge for schools to make sure students are following academic conduct regulations,” Pirog said.

Boston University confirmed the investigation to 7NEWS on Thursday, releasing as statement that read in part, “The University’s expectations and policies are clear, and all aspects of the conduct code remain in effect with the shift to remote learning.”

Chegg also issued a statement that read, “Unfortunately, we cannot comment on any specific investigation. We continue to proactively work with institutions to support their efforts, including how to better educate students on these important issues.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)