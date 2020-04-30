BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is looking into possible violations of their Academic Conduct Code in connection with recent online quizzes given to undergraduate students in some courses, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The university did not specify which violations may have been committed.

An investigation into this issue remains ongoing.

The spokesperson says that the conduct code remains in effect with the shift to remote learning.

The university decided to make the transition to remote learning in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

