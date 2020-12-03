Boston University men’s hockey team pauses all activities following positive COVID test

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University men’s ice hockey team has paused all athletic activities due to a positive COVID-19 test, officials announced Thursday.

The positive test came from a member of the team’s “Tier 1” personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches, managers, and support staff, according to the university.

As a result of the test, Boston University’s game against UConn on Saturday has been canceled.

Tier 1 personnel are said to be tested three times a week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)