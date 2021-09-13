BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is mourning the loss of an associate professor who passed away Saturday.

Dr. David Jones, who taught in the Department of Health Law, Policy and Management, died in an accident, Dean and Robert A. Knox Professor Sandro Galea announced in a letter to the community.

“In truth I have no words to describe the devastation of this news,” Galea wrote.

Jones joined the School of Public Health in 2014 and was the founding editor-in-chief of the Public Health post.

He received multiple awards including AUPHA’s John D. Thompson Prize for Young Investigators, AcademyHealth’s Outstanding Dissertation Award, and the BU School of Public Health Excellence in Teaching Award.

“He cared deeply about bridging research and policy, and conducted work in places as far as France and the Mississippi Delta,” Galea continued. “And above all David was a wonderful human being, living with integrity and a deep commitment to all we do. I have so loved all my interactions with David, I cannot really imagine what it means to not have David as part of our community.”

Faculty and staff who wish to gather in remembrance of Jones can meet in the Founder’s Room and via Zoom Monday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Space will also be held for students in the classes that Jones taught during his regularly scheduled class time Tuesday.

Resources are being made available in the coming week.

“In the meantime, our thoughts are with David’s family and all his loved ones,” Galea wrote. “May we all live with intentionality and grace in honor of David’s memory.”

