Boston University moves classes online, tells students not to return to campus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University announced Wednesday that it will be transitioning to online and remote learning in an effort to safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter to the Boston University community, President Robert A. Brown said that in-person classes would no longer be meeting and that students should not return to campus at the conclusion of spring break.

The changes will go into effect on Monday, March 16, and last until April 13, according to Brown.

“Our leadership team has closely monitored the growing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak both internationally and locally,” Brown wrote in the letter. “Our first priority is to ensure the health and well-being of our community, while also making sure that our students are able to complete their courses and advance their progress toward graduation while preparing contingencies to ensure the functioning of our campus operations.”

Brown also said that university will no longer hold non-academic gatherings or meetings. Activities for research with fewer than 10 participants will be permitted.

All domestic and international travel by faculty, staff, and students, supported by funds administered by the university has been suspended.

