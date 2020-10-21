Boston University pausing sports practices, training

Boston University’s athletics department will pause in-person practice and training sessions until at least next week amid an increase in confirmed cases on campus and more significant jumps in transmission in both the city and state.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed a report by student newspaper The Daily Free Press that in-person practices and trainings are on hold, noting that athletics officials will “look at a return to activity again early next week in consultation with the administration.”

Between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, the school recorded 42 positive COVID-19 tests, compared to just eight between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, according to its testing data.

“There is an uptick, but the numbers are still very low as you can see,” spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email. “The daily positives have always been in single digits since we began testing more than 12 weeks ago. During that time we have conducted 263,546 COVID-19 tests.”

BU’s seven-day average counts 4,675 tests with a 0.12 percent positivity rate.

