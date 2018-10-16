Boston University police announce ‘shelter in place’ order amid search for suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University police are asking students to shelter in place at two addresses near the college’s Fenway campus as they search for a suspect.

The shelter in place order for 610 Beacon St. and 481 Commonwealth Ave. is related to a search for a man who allegedly fled police down train tunnels in the area of the MBTA’s Kenmore Square station.

The MBTA is reporting delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions as police search for the suspect.

Police are looking for a white male with a beard, curly hair and a bandage on his face who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with some red and black and blue jeans.

Residents are urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATED DESCRIPTION: White male, beard, curly hair, long sleeve shirt with black sleeves with some red and black… Read More at https://t.co/uZs8W5XOdr — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) October 16, 2018

BUPD is ordering a shelter in place for 610 Beacon St and 481 Commonwealth Ave. The man from the previous incide… Read More at https://t.co/uZs8W5XOdr — BU Police Department (@BUPolice) October 16, 2018

