BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police issued an advisory after two students reported being sexually assaulted by a person riding a bike on Thursday night.

The first incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Bay State Road, where a student reported they were approached on the sidewalk by a person on a bike who touched them inappropriately, according to the advisory. The suspect was described as a white male riding a dark-colored bicycle who was wearing blue jeans and either a dark cap or a hooded sweatshirt.

Then, around 11 p.m., a student on the Silber Footbridge to the Charles River Esplanade said they were approached by a person on a bike who touched them inappropriately. The suspect was described as a male on a bicycle wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

BU police on Friday morning said they were investigating whether the two incidents on Thursday are related. While the investigation continues, officials said BU police, Boston police and Massachusetts State Police crews would be patrolling the area “trying to provide high visibility.”

Anyone with information is urged to call BUPD at (617) 353-2121. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by texting the word ‘BU’ to TIP411 (847911).

