Boston University police lift ‘shelter in place’ order amid search for suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University police have lifted a “shelter in place” order that was issued as they searched for a suspect on Tuesday.

The shelter in place order for all buildings near Kenmore Square was issued as Boston police officers searched for a man who allegedly fled police by running down train tunnels in the area of the MBTA’s Kenmore Square station.

The search prompted the MBTA to warn riders of up to 25-minute delays in both directions police searched the area.

Although the order has been lifted, police are still looking for a white male with a beard, curly hair and a bandage on his face who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with some red and black and blue jeans.

Residents are urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

No additional information was immediately available.

