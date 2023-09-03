BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University police are reminding students to keep their windows locked after a series of break-ins targeting student housing.

The department is asking students to secure their doors, accessible windows, lock their security screens and call police immediately if they see suspicious behavior.

The first incident occurred at 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 22, when an unknown person entered 111 Bay State Road at MIT and stole property.

Then, early Saturday morning, sometime between 3 and 6 a.m., burglaries were reported at 191 Bay State Road and 133 Bay State Road. In both instances a person either entered or reached through an open window on the ground level to steal property from the residences.

Police are investigating if these incidents are related.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the Boston University Police at 617-353-2121.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘BU’ to TIP411 (847411).

