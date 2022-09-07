BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University President Robert Brown will step down at the end of this academic year, the school announced.

Brown, BU’s tenth president, served at the helm of the school for 17 years since 2005.

“Rather than stay on for another 18 months or two years, I just came to the conclusion that this was the right time,” Brown, 71, said about his tenure. His most recent contract was originally set to expire in 2025.

In the letter he sent to the BU community on Wednesday, he called his time “the most fulfilling work of my professional career.”

According to an article on BU’s site, Brown encouraged more collaboration among disciplines and schools at the school to tackle issues like climate change, mental health and racism. He also raised $1.8 billion in the school’s first fundraising campaign. He also focused on recruiting more prominent faculty and accomplished students.

Brown, a San Antonio, Tex. native, is a first-generation college graduate, earning an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)