BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is making a statement with a new building proposal.

The school wants to build a unique-looking data sciences center between Bay State Road and Commonwealth Avenue.

At 17-floors, this would be the tallest building on campus.

BU officials say it would bring the mathematics, statistics and computer science departments under one roof.

Construction of the proposed building is expected to last for about two years.

