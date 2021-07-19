BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University on Monday announced that all employees returning to campus for the fall semester will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

University President Robert A. Brown says the school decided to make the vaccine mandatory after a survey indicated that only 71.3 percent of faculty and 73.6 percent of staff are currently or will be vaccinated by August 1.

“These totals are significantly below what we need to safely return our campuses to near-normal operation in the fall,” Brown wrote in a letter to faculty and staff.

Vaccinations must be completed by Sept. 2.

The university says it will offer walk-in vaccination clinics on the Charles River Campus.

All students returning to campus for the fall semester are also required to be vaccinated.

