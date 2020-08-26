Boston University says it will suspend students who attend or host large parties

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University announced Wednesday that it plans to suspend any student who fails to “take COVID-19 seriously” by attending or hosting a large party amid the ongoing pandemic.

“There will be a few students who won’t take COVID-19 seriously and their stay in our community will be short-lived,” Kenneth Elmore, Associate Provost and Dean of Students, said in an email to students. “If you host or attend a large off-campus or on-campus gathering, social or party, you will be suspended from Boston University.”

Elmore warned that any student who risks exposing themselves and others to the coronavirus will face disciplinary action.

“I’ve incorporated a lot more planning in my socializing to be more thoughtful, less hapless and more diligent about thinking about others,” Elmore added. “Our actions have consequences. We have got to use our collective power to maintain an environment where we can all live and learn.”

Students who attend or host a party of 25 or more people will be suspended through the fall semester, and will not be able to attend classes in-person or remotely.

Student organizations, club sports, or teams that host large gatherings will also be subject to discipline.

Students living on campus who are found to be in violation of Elmore’s guidelines will be forced to move out of housing and off campus for the remainder of the school year.

Suspended students will not receive a tuition or room-and-board refund, according to Elmore.

“To succeed, we have to work together. I’ll keep a check on my behavior, and you should, too,” Elmore said.

Anyone who spots a member of the Boston University community not wearing a face covering, face mask, or respecting physical distancing is urged to contact 617-353-5050.

