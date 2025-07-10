BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to the area of Mass Avenue and Tremont Street after a Boston University shuttle bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Responding units used foam to put out the flames. Boston University says the bus was out of service at the time.

Reports say the driver smelled smoke coming from the hybrid battery and decided to pull over.

The streets in that area are expected to be closed for a period of time while crews clean up the mess.

