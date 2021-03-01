Boston University student accused of breaking into Fenway Park faces a judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston University student faced a judge Monday after police say he broke into Fenway Park early Saturday morning.

Seamus Webster, of Newburyport, was arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering in the nighttime.

He was ordered to stay away from Fenway Park

Officers responding to a reported trespassing at the famous ballpark around 1:40 a.m. Saturday arrested Webster near the Green Monster, according to Boston police.

Authorities say this appeared to be a copycat incident after a viral video showed two people walking onto the field earlier in February.

The Boston Red Sox released a statement to 7NEWS that read, “Fenway Park is under 24/7 security surveillance and individuals caught trespassing will face serious criminal charges.”

When asked about the incident outside of the courthouse, Webster said, “I don’t have a comment.”

He is due back in court later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)