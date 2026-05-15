BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston University student was arraigned Friday morning and is accused of threatening and targeting students, employees, and the campus.

Maximillien Sajous, 29, of Chelsea, is accused of stalking, threatening to commit crimes, and harassing several Boston University deans, students, and the campus itself.

Court documents said Sajous was considered a threat to the Boston University campus, and he was suspended by the school. When the school reached out to him concerned about his mental health, officials said they could not find him.

The prosecution said the FBI helped find Sajous, and tracked him to Hong Kong, China, and Paris. They said Sajous eventually asked the United States embassy for help flying back to Boston when he ran out of money. He arrived back in Boston just before graduation ceremonies on campus, and was arrested.

Prosecutors said in court that the dangerous behavior started earlier this year after the admissions deparment told Sajous he owed the school a large sum of money.

“The defendant received notification that he owed approximately $20,000 to Boston University for tuition. He found issue with that, and began sending roughly 200 emails to various individuals across the university,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors said Sajous posted pictures of gun targets and shell casings, a photo of him entering a gun range, photos of the campus, and photos of several deans and their homes.

They said Sajous also posted a Google search asking whether Luigi Mangione is a hero. Mangione, 26, is charged with the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City in December 2024.

Sajous was held without bail. He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing next week.

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