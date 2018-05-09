BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston University student broke the juggling mile world record on Wednesday. Zach Prescott, a junior on BU’s track and field team, completed the accomplishment.

The record was 4 minutes and 43.8 seconds, and I ran 4 minutes and 43.2 seconds. Yeah, so it was really close,” Prescott said. “There were like four people who were timing it, and they were like ‘I think it got it! What was the record? He got it!’ and everyone freaked out which was like a lot of fun.”

To beat the Guinness World Record, the person must juggle three objects, run a mile, and of course, be the fastest. Prescott didn’t get it on his first try, but after three attempts, he finally broke the record.

Prescott, who has been running since he was 12 years old, said juggling has always kept him focuses.

“I’ve also been kind of juggling for a long time. I used to do it, just kind of in my backyard, just as a fun thing to do to keep engaged and focused,” he said. Prescott said he also uses juggling as a study break.

Now that Prescott beat the record, he must submit his time, witness statements, and videos to get his award.

