Boston University student files lawsuit seeking reimbursement for tuition after campus shuts down

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston University student has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking reimbursement for tuition, fees and housing costs after the university, like other schools, abruptly shuttered its campus before the end of the semester to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, switching to online classes.

The class action lawsuit filed on behalf of Julia Dutra and other students doesn’t argue the schools should have remained open, but argues the closures still deprived students of key elements of their education, including in-class learning, access to laboratories and libraries and extracurricular activities like sports and cultural activities.

Roy Willey, a lawyer representing Dutra, said in a press release Thursday that universities “are not any more entitled to keep money for services they are not delivering than the mom and pop bakery on Main Street.”

A spokesman for Boston University didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

